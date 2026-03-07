‘Are You Really Studying’: Video Of Mother Confronting Daughter Over Late-Night Laptop Use Goes Viral

A video of a heated conversation between a mother and her daughter went viral on social media, igniting a discussion on parental expectations, trust, and the difficulties students encounter when studying late at night.

In the video, the mother can be seen entering her daughter's room late at night and asking why she is still up using her laptop. Although the daughter maintains that she is studying, the mother believes she might be using the internet for something else.

As the argument escalates, the mother repeatedly threatens to throw away the laptop. “I’ll pick all of this up and throw it out, I’m telling you. Why do you keep fiddling with the laptop?” she says. The daughter defends herself, replying, “I’m studying, Mom!”

The mother continues to question her actions, saying, “Whenever I come in, you start fiddling with it. Is this how someone who is actually studying behaves?” The daughter insists she is genuinely studying and tries to show the screen, saying, “These are questions here!”

However, the situation becomes more tense when the mother demands to check the laptop herself. “Let me see!” she says while moving closer. The daughter reacts immediately and says, “Hey, hey, hey! Move! Don’t do that!”

This video sparked a larger discussion about parental pressure, parental and child trust, and the difficulties students face when studying late at night. Many users expressed sympathy for the situation, while others believe it reflects common misunderstandings that occur in Indian households.