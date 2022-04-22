Mumbai: Developers body CREDAI-MCHI issues advisory for its members to support Police's 'Silent Sundays' initiative

CREDAI-MCHI, which is an apex body consisting of members of the Real Estate Industry from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Thursday issued an advisory for its members to support the Silent Sundays initiative of the Mumbai Police. The CREDAI-MCHI told its members to strictly ensure to not carry out any work from 10 pm to 6 am, during all days of the week and non-adherence to this will invite disciplinary actions.

"Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had multiple meetings with CREDAI-MCHI to deliberate on noise pollution due to construction activities. He has expressed his desire to ensure no residents in the vicinity of construction sites are inconvenienced due to noise arising out of construction works, especially on Sundays. Honouring this initiative, CREDAI-MCHI vide this advisory, urges its members having projects within the limits of Mumbai to adhere to the instructions," the advisory stated.

"Strictly ensure to not carry out any work from 10 pm to 6 am, during all days of the week and non-adherence to this will invite disciplinary actions. Refrain from any noise-making construction activity like piling, excavation, breaking etc. on Sundays. This is to ensure that the residents in the vicinity of construction sites get to enjoy Silent Sundays. To put up information boards at the main entrance of the construction sites displaying info about working hours, name of the project and of the contractor," the advisory concluded.

Mumbai CP, Sanjay Pandey acknowledged the efforts taken by the CREDAI-MCHI, in a tweet on Friday, by sharing their advisory. "Pleased to see this for #silentsundays. We will surely monitor for compliance. Good gesture. Let’s atleast get a day #noisefree and also #nohonking." Commissioner Pandey tweeted.

Last month, in a bid to curb the menace of noise pollution, Commissioner Pandey had a meeting with at least a dozen developers. Some of the major steps taken following the meeting were to follow the orders issued by the Bombay High Court (HC) to carry out construction work from 6 am to 10 pm, and sound cutters to be installed at the construction sites by March 31. Putting up a Display Board of timing and permissible noise level to be set up. Piling work with sound to be done only between 10 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays and not on Sundays.

"CREDAI-MCHI is committed to be at the forefront for any initiative which leads to the betterment of Mumbaikars. Based on the initiative of Mumbai C.P. Sanjay Pandey, an advisory has been issued to the members of CREDAI-MCHI to adhere to work timings and to celebrate Silent Sundays at construction sites. Though our members follow the guidelines laid by authorities, CREDAI-MCHI will continue to lead for knowledge sharing and best practices initiatives," said Boman Irani President of CREDAI-MCHI.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 08:07 PM IST