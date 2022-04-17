e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Aries

There is creative expression and inspiration followed up by hard work.

Finance: You have to convince clients to get more contracts.

Career: You are best suited for public life, government and politics.

Domestic and love life: You multiply each other's joy.

Health: This is a time to think about spirituality.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

Nagging and fault-finding by someone may irritate you.

Finance: Not just money but others things that bring satisfaction, self-respect, and happiness are important.

Career: Business people, professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of the rivals.

Domestic and love life: There will be some tension.

Health: You may now suffer from some ailment and your all time ignored health will need your direct consideration.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Yellow

Gemini

Today, luck is on your side. You like to enjoy life and day.

Finance: You will be able to acquire financial help to complete your projects.

Career: In business and politics, you may be honoured for your work.

Domestic and love life: New contacts through social activities can be made.

Health: Outside food with loved ones may break your diet today.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Brown

Cancer

Don’t make comments on legal battles.

Finance: You have to be particular while making financial decisions.

Career: You need to be careful while handling work, which is not legal.

Domestic and love life: Your life will be fairly balanced but there could be stagnation in relationships.

Health: You will follow your schedule diet properly.

Lucky number: 45

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo

Musicians and artists, and sportspersons will see positive changes in their careers.

Finance: There will be scope for doing some extra work to earn more profit.

Career: If you are thinking of starting new business, you may find new contacts today.

Domestic and love life: Focus on creating happy situation at home. You will make wise decisions today.

Health: You will maintain good health today.

Lucky number: 9

Luck Colour: Orange

Virgo

You are free to make decisions for your life.

Finance: Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.

Career: You will be able to complete assignments on time. Guidance from maestro will help musicians to perform well.

Domestic and love life: Family discussion will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.

Health: Some good news will ease mental pressure.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: White

Libra

You are now quieter, more cerebral and thoughtful.

Finance: You will have gains from many sources and your earnings will increase considerably.

Career: You are poised to succeed in your present job only if you let success take its own time.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will bring pleasure.

Health: Take special care of your parents' health. You should also focus on maintaining your weight.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Brown

Scorpio

You are now confident, patient, less brash and cocky.

Finance: There will be material gains and recognition from superiors.

Career: Seniors will be impressed with your dedication to complete projects on time.

Domestic and love life: You need to draw the lines, what’s more important and to what extent.

Health: There will be some health issues.

Lucky number: 35

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius

There will be more responsibilities on your shoulders.

Finance: Gains through speculation or trading in stocks are likely.

Career: Businessmen may think of exploring new avenues.

Domestic and love life: Love and money issues dominate at the end of the day.

Health: You will enjoy good health and sound physique.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn

Political and court matters will get over if you intellectually tackle the problems.

Finance: You make several new contacts and spread your wings wide.

Career: You will connect with influential people.

Domestic and love life: Loved ones and friends have been getting more of your attention.

Health: Health will be fine as you will follow your diet.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Red

Aquarius

You are dreaming and planning for the future.

Finance: Prudent steps taken now to build a strong financial foundation.

Career: You will make progress towards getting your ideas accepted at work.

Domestic and love life: You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.

Health: You will see good improvement in your health.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Orange

Pisces

Keep your cool and you’ll get what you deserve. Unnecessary hurry could get you into trouble.

Finance: Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing any deal.

Career: New job offers will lead to confusion. Take advice from experienced people before making any decision.

Domestic and love life: Take proper advice from trustworthy people or friends.

Health: Your illness and pains will continue to grow.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:06 AM IST