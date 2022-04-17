Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

There is creative expression and inspiration followed up by hard work.

Finance: You have to convince clients to get more contracts.

Career: You are best suited for public life, government and politics.

Domestic and love life: You multiply each other's joy.

Health: This is a time to think about spirituality.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

Nagging and fault-finding by someone may irritate you.

Finance: Not just money but others things that bring satisfaction, self-respect, and happiness are important.

Career: Business people, professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of the rivals.

Domestic and love life: There will be some tension.

Health: You may now suffer from some ailment and your all time ignored health will need your direct consideration.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Yellow

Gemini

Today, luck is on your side. You like to enjoy life and day.

Finance: You will be able to acquire financial help to complete your projects.

Career: In business and politics, you may be honoured for your work.

Domestic and love life: New contacts through social activities can be made.

Health: Outside food with loved ones may break your diet today.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Brown

Cancer

Don’t make comments on legal battles.

Finance: You have to be particular while making financial decisions.

Career: You need to be careful while handling work, which is not legal.

Domestic and love life: Your life will be fairly balanced but there could be stagnation in relationships.

Health: You will follow your schedule diet properly.

Lucky number: 45

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo

Musicians and artists, and sportspersons will see positive changes in their careers.

Finance: There will be scope for doing some extra work to earn more profit.

Career: If you are thinking of starting new business, you may find new contacts today.

Domestic and love life: Focus on creating happy situation at home. You will make wise decisions today.

Health: You will maintain good health today.

Lucky number: 9

Luck Colour: Orange

Virgo

You are free to make decisions for your life.

Finance: Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.

Career: You will be able to complete assignments on time. Guidance from maestro will help musicians to perform well.

Domestic and love life: Family discussion will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.

Health: Some good news will ease mental pressure.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: White

Libra

You are now quieter, more cerebral and thoughtful.

Finance: You will have gains from many sources and your earnings will increase considerably.

Career: You are poised to succeed in your present job only if you let success take its own time.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will bring pleasure.

Health: Take special care of your parents' health. You should also focus on maintaining your weight.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Brown

Scorpio

You are now confident, patient, less brash and cocky.

Finance: There will be material gains and recognition from superiors.

Career: Seniors will be impressed with your dedication to complete projects on time.

Domestic and love life: You need to draw the lines, what’s more important and to what extent.

Health: There will be some health issues.

Lucky number: 35

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius

There will be more responsibilities on your shoulders.

Finance: Gains through speculation or trading in stocks are likely.

Career: Businessmen may think of exploring new avenues.

Domestic and love life: Love and money issues dominate at the end of the day.

Health: You will enjoy good health and sound physique.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn

Political and court matters will get over if you intellectually tackle the problems.

Finance: You make several new contacts and spread your wings wide.

Career: You will connect with influential people.

Domestic and love life: Loved ones and friends have been getting more of your attention.

Health: Health will be fine as you will follow your diet.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Red

Aquarius

You are dreaming and planning for the future.

Finance: Prudent steps taken now to build a strong financial foundation.

Career: You will make progress towards getting your ideas accepted at work.

Domestic and love life: You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.

Health: You will see good improvement in your health.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Orange

Pisces

Keep your cool and you’ll get what you deserve. Unnecessary hurry could get you into trouble.

Finance: Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing any deal.

Career: New job offers will lead to confusion. Take advice from experienced people before making any decision.

Domestic and love life: Take proper advice from trustworthy people or friends.

Health: Your illness and pains will continue to grow.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:06 AM IST