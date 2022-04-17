Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
There is creative expression and inspiration followed up by hard work.
Finance: You have to convince clients to get more contracts.
Career: You are best suited for public life, government and politics.
Domestic and love life: You multiply each other's joy.
Health: This is a time to think about spirituality.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: Red
Taurus
Nagging and fault-finding by someone may irritate you.
Finance: Not just money but others things that bring satisfaction, self-respect, and happiness are important.
Career: Business people, professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of the rivals.
Domestic and love life: There will be some tension.
Health: You may now suffer from some ailment and your all time ignored health will need your direct consideration.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky colour: Yellow
Gemini
Today, luck is on your side. You like to enjoy life and day.
Finance: You will be able to acquire financial help to complete your projects.
Career: In business and politics, you may be honoured for your work.
Domestic and love life: New contacts through social activities can be made.
Health: Outside food with loved ones may break your diet today.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: Brown
Cancer
Don’t make comments on legal battles.
Finance: You have to be particular while making financial decisions.
Career: You need to be careful while handling work, which is not legal.
Domestic and love life: Your life will be fairly balanced but there could be stagnation in relationships.
Health: You will follow your schedule diet properly.
Lucky number: 45
Lucky colour: Pink
Leo
Musicians and artists, and sportspersons will see positive changes in their careers.
Finance: There will be scope for doing some extra work to earn more profit.
Career: If you are thinking of starting new business, you may find new contacts today.
Domestic and love life: Focus on creating happy situation at home. You will make wise decisions today.
Health: You will maintain good health today.
Lucky number: 9
Luck Colour: Orange
Virgo
You are free to make decisions for your life.
Finance: Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.
Career: You will be able to complete assignments on time. Guidance from maestro will help musicians to perform well.
Domestic and love life: Family discussion will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.
Health: Some good news will ease mental pressure.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: White
Libra
You are now quieter, more cerebral and thoughtful.
Finance: You will have gains from many sources and your earnings will increase considerably.
Career: You are poised to succeed in your present job only if you let success take its own time.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will bring pleasure.
Health: Take special care of your parents' health. You should also focus on maintaining your weight.
Lucky number: 16
Lucky colour: Brown
Scorpio
You are now confident, patient, less brash and cocky.
Finance: There will be material gains and recognition from superiors.
Career: Seniors will be impressed with your dedication to complete projects on time.
Domestic and love life: You need to draw the lines, what’s more important and to what extent.
Health: There will be some health issues.
Lucky number: 35
Lucky colour: Burgundy
Sagittarius
There will be more responsibilities on your shoulders.
Finance: Gains through speculation or trading in stocks are likely.
Career: Businessmen may think of exploring new avenues.
Domestic and love life: Love and money issues dominate at the end of the day.
Health: You will enjoy good health and sound physique.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Orange
Capricorn
Political and court matters will get over if you intellectually tackle the problems.
Finance: You make several new contacts and spread your wings wide.
Career: You will connect with influential people.
Domestic and love life: Loved ones and friends have been getting more of your attention.
Health: Health will be fine as you will follow your diet.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky colour: Red
Aquarius
You are dreaming and planning for the future.
Finance: Prudent steps taken now to build a strong financial foundation.
Career: You will make progress towards getting your ideas accepted at work.
Domestic and love life: You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.
Health: You will see good improvement in your health.
Lucky number: 18
Lucky colour: Orange
Pisces
Keep your cool and you’ll get what you deserve. Unnecessary hurry could get you into trouble.
Finance: Don’t hesitate to clear your doubts before signing any deal.
Career: New job offers will lead to confusion. Take advice from experienced people before making any decision.
Domestic and love life: Take proper advice from trustworthy people or friends.
Health: Your illness and pains will continue to grow.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Yellow
