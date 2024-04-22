Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 24, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to travel /study /health care
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/communication/career
Career: People in communication/ tourism/ education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma etc
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day of gain and loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/health/entertainment/premiums
Career: People from communication /tourism/medical/ security/entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from feet pain/ eye/tooth ache/ back pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to study/ focus on work
Finance: Expenditure for business/spouse/ house/vehicle/education is indicated
Career: People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for the family
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/knee pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/education/travel/
Career: People from medical/ tourism/ education/ religious will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / bronchitis/ ear pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
LEO
Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /maintenance/ entertainment
Career: People in occult /religious /art/ entertainment/maintenance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back /muscle pain/ bronchitis/eye problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day to study/ business.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse /self/ study
Career: People in communication/ sales/ marketing/ ads will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / body pain
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel/ business/ take care of health
Finance: Expenditure for business/ health/ travel is expected.
Career: People from medical/ communication/ health /travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from ear/ shoulder/ stomach pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to travel/enjoy with care
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/health/premiums
Career: People in art/entertainment /medical/ insurance/communication will get success
Domestic & love life: Fun time with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / tooth ache /bronchitis
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to study/ business.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/house/vehicle/premiums
Career: People in Property/ automobile/ education/ communication will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / asthma/ cough.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Golden
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to study/travel/invest
Finance: Expect expenditure for education /travel/ health
Career: People in education /medical/communication/tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from asthma/ear/ leg problems
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to work / earn/ enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/family needs
Career: People in medical/communication/entertainment/sports will get success.
Domestic & love life: Good family time is expected
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye pain
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to earn & enjoy / study
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/entertainment/education/house/vehicle
Career: People in fields like communication /sports /entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / bronchitis
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red