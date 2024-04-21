 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 23, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / education/ house/ vehicle /premium

Career: People from occult science / surgeon / insurance /research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house/vehicle / family dispute is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / headache is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / property/ travel

Career: People from travel / maintenance/security/ technical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse/ dispute while travelling is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / feet pain / eye / waist problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today gains are expected after some struggle/ dispute

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health /study

Career: People from security / maintenance/ armed forces/technical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Disputer with maternal / father/ Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from tooth ache / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Today loss is indicated in personal and commercial life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ health/ business/ premiums

Career: People from occult/ insurance/ technical/ security will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with in laws / children is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / knee pain / acidity/ back pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education / travel

Career: People from education / land / auto parts / garage will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / chest pain / acidity / insomnia

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ premiums/ travel

Career: People from Occult /technical/ surgeons / insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal/ in laws is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / constipation / acidity

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / business / spouse

Career: People in fields like sports/ gym / marriage / event management will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children / spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / lower back pain / Throat pain /stomach ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ house/ vehicle/ education

Career: People in fields like technical / repairing / construction / garage will get success today.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother or ill health of mother is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / acidity / insomnia / head ache

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to travel/ enjoy with care

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ property/ children/ travel/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like technical/ Security / surgeons/tourism/ sports will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling / children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Ear pain/ back pain / leg pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to be with family/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing/technical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / acidity / chest pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work/ health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel/ career

Career: People in fields like Technical/ barbers/ security / arm forces will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / knee pain / ear pain / acidity

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to travel/ enjoy with caution.

Finance: Expect expenditure for sports/ children /travel

Career: property dealers / tourism / technical/ security will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travel / enjoyment with family with some dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Leg pain / Throat pain / thigh pain / eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

