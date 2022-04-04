Mumbai: Despite glitches, new metro sees 60,000 riders on Sunday

Despite technical glitches, Phase 1 of the new Mumbai Metro Lines 2A&7 saw around 60,000 passengers on the first day (Sunday) after starting commercial operations. The stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi was made operational and the metro service ran from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Cooperation (MMMOCL) – an undertaking of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) – is overseeing the operation and maintenance of this new metro line. MMMOCL managing director DK Sharma said, “It is a good figure. On Gudi Padwa, when the metro services were flagged off and opened to the public from8.00 pm around 20,000 passengers were seen in just two hours. But the ride was free. So Sunday was the first day of commercial operations and we are doing well.”

When asked about the complaints regarding technical glitches, he replied, "There are minor glitches but we are resolving these issues. For the first time, we have come up with platform screen doors. Even metro Line 1 doesn't have that system. This has been put for the safety of passengers so that no one will fall on the track. These are additionalfeatures and we will overcome the technical glitches that we are facing right now.”

Sharma further said that eight rakes have been pressed into service of a total 11 rakes available. Of the three remaining rakes, one is kept on standby mode while the other two are being intensively tested. “The rakes are new and notlike that of a normal local train. It has to integrate with other systems that include signalling, telecommunication and platform screen doors, among others. So all these systems have to be integrated and need to be linked,” he explained.

Meanwhile, commuters who took a ride in the new metro said they liked the services. One of the commuters, Akshay Patil said, “It was a great and sweet experience. The ticket costfrom Pahadi Eksar to Aarey ticket was Rs 30 per head, which is a lot cheaper than an auto and the journey was comfortable. It took me around 40 minutes to cover the distance. Also,it was faster than road transport, especially during peak hours. I am sure once the full route will open up it will definitely help in easing the journey and reduce the burden on road transport.”

Another commuter Jagdish Patil said, “The overall experience on the metro will be good once the entire stretch of both lines will open up. It will be a stress-free journey for link road travellers.”

Commenting on the metro witnessing good footfall, MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas said that it will be much better, firstly with a modal shiftindue course and secondly after connecting further to Phase II. “One train had a glitch. It is under monitoring and we are checking it,” he said regarding the technical issue.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with other Mahavikas Aghadi ministers, inaugurated Phase 1 of Metro Line 2A&7 between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi on Gudi Padwa.

The metro fare is Rs 10 for three kilometres. The MMRDA now aims to begin Phase 2, which covers the entire corridor of Metro Lines 2A&7, comprising 37 kilometres, before August 15.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:52 AM IST