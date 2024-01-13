Mumbai: Desperate For A Child, 21-Year-Old Married Woman Abducts Baby From Kandivali Hospital

Mumbai: 20-Day-Old Baby Abducted From Kandivali Hospital Rescued; 21-Year-Old Woman Apprehended |

The Kandivali Police successfully rescued the 20-day-old baby who was abducted from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (Shatabdi) Hospital in Kandivali West on January 10, handing him over to his relieved parents. On Friday, the police apprehended a 21-year-old woman suspected of abducting the boy.

Childless woman abduct infant after emotional torture from society

Reportedly, the woman, who had been married for three years without having any children, faced taunts from her neighbours. Fuelled by this emotional distress, she made the unfortunate decision to abduct a child.

At Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital, she noticed a woman named Rinki Anil Jaiswal (26) carrying a 20-day-old baby wrapped in a red blanket. Seizing the opportunity when Rinki was alone, the accused woman engaged her in casual conversation.

Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Woman Abducts Baby From Kandivali Hospital @meghakuchik1



The accused had been married for 3 years but had no children. She frequently faced taunts regarding the same from her neighbours. Fuelled by this emotional distress, she made the unfortunate decision… pic.twitter.com/fEeen6feIF — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 12, 2024

Pretending to be friendly, she learned that Rinki's husband had gone for case paperwork. Exploiting the situation, the accused suggested that Rinki go for a refreshment and offered to hold the baby. Taking advantage of Rinki's absence when she went to the bathroom, the accused woman absconded with the child. Subsequently, Rinki filed a case at Kandivali police station.

CCTV visuals help nab the accused

Senior Inspector Sandeep Vishwasrao from Kandivali police station initiated a thorough investigation, forming three teams. The police gathered information that the woman, disguised in a burkha and the baby wrapped in a red blanket, were captured on over 200 CCTV cameras in various locations.

One particular footage revealed the woman disembarking from a rickshaw in Malvani. When the child started crying, she became apprehensive and left the baby near the Vanrai police station, claiming to have found the child by the roadside. However, inconsistencies in her statements during police interrogation eventually led her to confess to the crime.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA