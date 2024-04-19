Mumbai: Deputy Director General IPS Sanjay Kumar Singh Who Led Cordelia Drugs Bust Case Resigns

The Deputy Directors General of Narcotics Control Bureau, Orissa Cadre IPS Sanjay Kumar Singh's resignation has been accepted by the government. He had given clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan in Cordelia cruise drug bust case.

The controversial IPS officer had submitted a notice for voluntary retirement on the last day of February which has been accepted by the government after relaxing the mandatory three months wait period and will be relieved from the service on last day of April. He was to retire next year on superannuation completing 28 years of police service.

Singh played an important role along with NCB DDG Gynaneshwar Singh in probing the Cordelia Cruise drug bust case and exonerated Aryan Khan of all charges filed by the then NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.