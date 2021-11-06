Aryan Khan case: Led by NCB DDG Sanjay Singh, SIT starts probe

The newly constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director General Sanjay Singh on Saturday started his probe in six-high profile cases lodged with the Mumbai Zonal office, including cruise raid case involving Aryan Khan.

Singh, a 1996 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday to take charge of other cases like the Sameer Khan case, actor Arman Kohli case and drug cases of Mumbra, Jogeshwari and Dongri.

"We have taken over a group of six cases. Sameer Wankhede is Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, and we will take the assistance of the zone in the probe," said Singh during a media interaction on Saturday.

There were earlier reports of NCB moving Wankhede from the investigating team a week after the agency initiated a probe into the alleged allegations of bribery and extortion against him.

"The reports that certain cases have been snatched away from me or removed from me are not true. I am still working as NCB Mumbai Zonal Director. I had filed a writ petition in the court saying that the cruise raid case should be given to another unit to probe further," Wankhede told the Free Press Journal on Friday.

He said due to his request, an SIT was formed, which is now headed by an IPS officer. "The only thing that has happened now is that the cases have been transferred from Mumbai's investigating officer to Delhi's investigating officer," he further said.

The investigations into the cruise raid case had come to a halt after actor Ananya Panday informed NCB last month that she wanted some more time to appear before the agency to record her statement.

The NCB sources stated that SIT team would continue investigations of this case from hereon.

Meanwhile, the NCB sources said that Special Enquiry Team (SET) headed by DDG Gyaneshwar Singh, which was looking into the allegations levelled by cruise case witness Prabhakar Sail is likely to visit Mumbai on Monday and record statements of those people who could not be contacted earlier, including Sail and Gosavi.

Earlier, a 22-member team headed by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede conducted a clandestine raid on October 2 in a cruise ship. The agency had arrested 20 persons, including two Nigerian nationals.

Following the raid, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Mallik had levelled allegations against him, including corruption, fake caste certificate, a lavish lifestyle, and targeting high-profile individuals, especially from Bollywood and glamour industry with comparatively insignificant drug seizures, etc.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 07:56 PM IST