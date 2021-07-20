Commute by Mumbai- Delhi Rajdhani Express now 5% costlier as train gets Tejas Smart coaches; See pics

Travel to Delhi in Rajdhani just got costlier starting July 19. The Western Railway (WR) has replaced the regular Rajdhani coaches with the newly manufactured Tejas AC Sleeper coaches.
This, however, would cost 5 per cent more than the earlier fare for the 02951 Mumbai Central Delhi Rajdhani Express. A circular from the commercial department of WR stated that ‘the base fare of Tejas Rajdhani service shall be 5 per cent higher than the base fare of Rajdhani service for respective classes.
The fare will be implemented from no booking date and no difference of fare shall be collected’. On Monday, though enforced, the revised fare wasn’t displayed on the website. The base fare of 3AC was Rs 1,624, followed by 2AC at Rs 2,367 and 1AC at Rs 4,093.
This is apart from other charges, including catering, reservation, superfast, GST, tatkal surcharge and concession for relevant categories of passengers. Before Covid-19, this train also had dynamic fare pricing with minimum and maximum net fares that depended on the percentage of seats available. “This 5 per cent hike is mainly to recover the cost of improvement made in these new coaches.
If we consider the distance between the two cities, then 5 per cent is negligible,” said a WR official. The newly upgraded Tejas AC Sleeper rakes have bright golden-hued coaches with enhanced smart features. Two such Tejas Sleeper Coach rakes have been made ready to run as Rajdhani Express. “Out of these two rakes, one rake comprises exclusive Tejas Smart Sleeper coaches. It will have world-class facilities based on intelligent sensor based systems,” explained another official. It is equipped with the Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity.
