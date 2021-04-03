Mumbai: Degree colleges to develop online war rooms to monitor final year exams

Degree colleges have developed new software to conduct online examinations for final year students. Some degree colleges have dropped Google forms and are using other proctoring software while, others are planning to set up war rooms to monitor students while they appear for online exams.

The University of Mumbai (MU) has informed degree colleges that last semester theory examinations for final year Arts, Commerce and Science Undergraduate (UG) programmes will be conducted online, from May 6 to 21, 2021.

Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate said, "We will shuffle question numbers to prevent cheating and malpractices in online examinations. Also, proctoring software will be enhanced to improvise the entire online exam system."

Some degree colleges will establish war rooms so that professors can monitor examinations to avoid cheating in examinations. Shubdha Gandhi, a professor said, "We often get complaints that students are cheating and copying in examinations using other internet services. We have dropped using Google forms instead this time we will use other in-house proctoring software."

Gandhi added, "Now, we will establish online war rooms where we can monitor the screen of each and every student. This will help us keep a tab on students and their activity while they appear for online final year exams."