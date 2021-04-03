Delhi: 13 St. Stephen's students test positive for COVID-19

At least 13 students and two non-academic staff of Delhi's prestigious St. Stephen's college have tested positive for Covid-19. This group of students had gone on a trip to Dalhousie recently, where they might have contracted the virus. Many of them were staying in the college hostel. After returning from the trip, these students were found to be positive for Covid-19.

The college administration while taking all necessary precautions has stopped all activities on the college campus for the time being. It also said the Dean of the residence has been informed and all Covid protocols are followed.