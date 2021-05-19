Mumbai: Degree colleges to complete assessment, submit marks of MU final year last semester exams on priority

With two days left to complete final year last semester theory examinations of University of Mumbai (MU), degree colleges have completed conduct of major exams of Arts, Commerce and Science Undergraduate (UG) programmes. In addition, degree colleges said they will complete assessment and submit marks to MU by May 25.

MU stated the aim is to declare results as soon as possible to avoid any delay for students. Vinod Patil, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation of MU, said, "Degree colleges have been instructed to complete conduct of final year last semester exams by May 21."

Degree colleges started conducting final year last semester theory exams via online mode from May 6. The principal of a Matunga college said, "The assessment is done almost simultaneously as students submit answers in online exams. We will calculate the total marks and submit it to MU by next week. We aim to complete the calculation of marks by May 25 so that MU can declare results soon."

While, Nandita Kamadh, a senior professor said, "We deferred exams scheduled on Monday due to connectivity issues faced by students because of the cyclone. We will conduct these exams on May 24. Apart from these exams, we have completed conduct of other major final year exams under Arts, Commerce and Science courses."

This year, final year last semester theory exams of Arts, Commerce and Science programmes consisted of a one-hour long 50 multiple choice questions (MCQ) for 50 marks conducted via online mode.