 Mumbai: Days After Ghatkopar Tragedy, BMC Seeks Info On All Hoardings Permitted By GRP In City
Mumbai: Days After Ghatkopar Tragedy, BMC Seeks Info On All Hoardings Permitted By GRP In City

The civic body has removed all eight hoardings of Ego Media Private Limited at Tilak Bridge in Dadar.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
A huge hoarding fell at a petrol pump station in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area that resulted in the death of at least 8 people and injured over 60 people on May 13, 2024 | X

Mumbai: Days after an illegal hoarding crashed in Ghatkopar area and claimed 17 lives, the BMC has sought details of all the hoardings permitted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in the city, a civic official said on Thursday.

In a letter sent to GRP commissioner Ravindra Shisave on Wednesday, the corporation asked the GRP to furnish the details of hoardings it has permitted anywhere in the city the railway police’s land.

Further, the BMC has asked the GRP commissioner to inform all the advertisers who are using these hoardings to obtain permission from the civic body.

Mumbai: BMC Acts Against Ego Media, Pulls Down 8 Oversized Hoardings From GRP Premises
All Hoardings Of Ego Media Removed

The civic body has removed all eight hoardings of Ego Media Private Limited at Tilak Bridge in Dadar.

Ego Media had installed the giant hoarding that collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area during a dust storm on May 13, killing 17 people and injuring more than 75.

The District Disaster Management Authority for Mumbai City had directed the GRP commissioner to remove these eight oversized hoardings as they could endanger lives

