Mumbai: Day after attack on Sharad Pawar's residence, DCP Zone II Yogesh Kumar shunted out; committee headed by Vishwas Nangre Patil to probe incident

Attack on Pawar residence: A preliminary report confirms major intelligence failure, lack of action from the zonal police in deployment of additional force despite repeated alerts

Maha Govt cracks the whip, DCP zone II was removed for failure in acting upon intelligence inputs

Home Minister Walse-Patil hinted more heads will roll after the probe

Walse-Patil met Pawar while CM held meeting to review law and order situation

Security beefed up for NCP chief and his daughter Supriya Sule & also at their residence

Mumbai: A preliminary report by the Mumbai Police has confirmed that there was an intelligence failure in the attack outside the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday. As per the directions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the home department has appointed a committee headed by the Mumbai city joint commissioner (law and order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil to conduct a probe and submit its report. The panel will inquire into the conspiracy angle among other things behind yesterday’s attack.

A day after yesterday’s attack, the Maharashtra Government today cracked the whip and removed deputy commissioner of police (zone II) Yogesh Kumar citing failure in his duties and also acting upon the intelligence inputs.

The home department has dropped sufficient hints that more heads will roll after the inquiry is completed. The security at Pawar’s residence has been beefed up and also to NCP chief and his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule after yesterday’s attack.

A senior home department officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’In view of the ongoing strike by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees and their agitation at the Azad Maidan, the state intelligence department had sounded an alert since last three months and suggested deployment of police force at Pawar’s residence. It had specifically suggested that the DCP zone II Yogesh Kumar should take a proactive role to avoid any untoward incident affecting the law and order situation. However, it was revealed after yesterday’s protest, no additional police force was deployed at Pawar’s Silver Oak residence. The inquiry panel will look into this aspect among many others.’’

Incidentally, the officer said all approach roads to the Transport Minister Anil Parab’s residence at Bandra have been cordoned off with the deployment of additional police force since the agitation started in October last year.

‘’However, such a swift action was not taken at Pawar’s residence despite the NCP chief enjoying Z plus security cover,’’ said the officer who was present at the series of meetings that took place today.

Besides, the panel will also probe how the Azad maidan police station and Gamdevi Police station were not in the know of mobilization of over 100 protestors when the TV channel reporters and videographers were accompanying them. Further, the panel will also probe the role of advocate cum leader Gunaratna Sadavarte in inciting the protestors and at whose behest. Moreover, it was also revealed that some of the protestors including male and female were under the influence of liquor. It has also been included in the FIR lodged against them.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil confirmed that an inquiry has already been constituted saying that the lapses will be detected and the concerned officers will have to face the action. He urged the MSRTC employees to maintain peace and take due care that their action will not lead to a law and order problem. ‘’The action will be taken against those responsible for lapses,’’ he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Walse-Patil met Pawar at his Silver Oak residence and discussed the law and order situation after yesterday’s attack. Further, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Walse-Patil and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to review the situation. Pandey was reportedly rapped by Thackeray and Walse-Patil for yesterday’s attack.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:48 PM IST