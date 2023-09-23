Mumbai: Dahisar-Bhayander Flyover Project Costs Soar, Doubles To ₹4027 Crores; BMC Grapples With Escalating Expenses

BMC | File pic

The cost of the Dahisar-Bhayander flyover bridge project has seen a substantial increase, doubling the last estimated cost. This project holds significant importance as one of BMC's ambitious undertakings. In July 2023, the project's cost was estimated at ₹1998.22 crores, but it has now surged to ₹4027 crores. Notably, this escalation has occurred while the project is still in the tender stage.

To alleviate traffic congestion in Mumbai, BMC has initiated several projects, including the construction of flyover bridges, the widening of roads, and the development of the Coastal road. It has been observed that residents from Mira Road and Dahisar also commute to Mumbai for business and employment opportunities. Consequently, BMC embarked on the construction of the Dahisar-Bhayander flyover bridge. The decision to undertake this project was made in June 2022 when the initial estimated cost was ₹1600. However, there was a lack of interest from potential bidders. Subsequently, consultants recommended an increase in project costs due to its extensive nature. Tenders were then invited in October 2022, with the revised cost estimated at ₹1998 crores.

Once again, the project cost has surged, reaching an estimated ₹4027 crores. BMC administrators have approved this cost increase. The administration attributes this rise in cost to various factors, including the incorporation of a viewing gallery, installation of CCTV cameras, sound barriers, and GST charges. The project is slated to be completed within 42 months, excluding the monsoon season.

Interestingly, BMC has selected Land T company for the construction of the project. Initially, the project was slated to be implemented by MMRDA, but it was subsequently transferred to BMC by the state government. Consequently, BMC will now bear all associated costs.

