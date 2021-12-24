Mumbai: Dadar station roof to be remodelled using titanium oxide, blueprint set by Indian Railways

The proposal for remodelling of the Dadar station roof is underway, the blueprints have been drawn, the remodelling will be done by using titanium dioxide. In a way, this would be equivalent to planting 600 trees. It is probably the first time that such technology is being used. This is part of the remodelling of the Dadar railway station is being planned by the Indian Railways.

According to rail planners who have redesigned the proposed 'new look' for Dadar station, the roofs of the entire station encompassing both the railways will be a balance of light, ventilation, environment and pollution.

Sources say that they are looking at laying a roof on an area of 7242 sq. meters on which they will apply titanium dioxide. The roof will also have solar panels on them.

The railway engineers who made a presentation on the same stated that 1200 sq. meters of titanium dioxide is equivalent to having 100 trees and here when they cover the entire area, it will be equivalent to planting 600 trees.

The titanium dioxide can oxidise organic material when it comes in contact with smog or pollutants. The dirt then gets washed away when in contact with water (in case of rains or cleaning).

Apart from this, there is a new green building planned, additional FOBs and connectivity to areas around both Central and Western Railways. New platforms have also been planned, while interconnectivity with nearby areas on both east and west shall also be carried out with help of bridges and skywalks.

"We had presented plans earlier this year and detailed comments have been presented as well. In-principle approval will soon be given," said Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway.

Commercial buildings with elevated parking lots have also been planned that will generate revenue for railways. This building will be developed on 2000 sq. meter space along with multi-level parking. A concourse for segregating suburban and long-distance train passengers has also been proposed. All pickup and drop of passengers will be done at deck level.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:01 PM IST