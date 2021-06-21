Mumbai: Dadar police arrests 20-year-old bike thief after father uploads photograph on Instagram

Mumbai: A 20-year-old motorcycle thief was arrested by Dadar police after his unsuspecting father, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation employee, uploaded a picture on his Instagram account.

28-year-old Rahul Sonawane, an ambulance driver, had registered a case with Dadar police station about a bike theft from outside Prabhadevi railway station on June 13. Mahesh Thite, assistant police inspector at Dadar police station, along with his team started the investigation.

The team first checked CCTV footages, but could not find any clue. They then checked with the traffic police if any e-challan violation had been initiated since June 13, and found that a fine for driving without helmet had been issued by DB Marg police station during a nakabandi. The challan had the name and address of the accused which stated that the accused lived near Shitladevi temple in the jurisdiction of RCF police station. “Our team reached the location and found that the family had left the place three years ago,” said Thite.

The police team then took to social networking sites and found that the accused and his father were active on Instagram. “The father of the accused had uploaded a profile picture with the location which was at Govandi. His father worked for BMC, so we took help of the BMC office and reached his address. His father identified his son and told us that he had gone to Bhiwani. We then arrested Raj Beradiya from Bhiwani and recovered the motorcycle and two mobile phones,” said Thite.