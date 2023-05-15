Mumbai Cyber Safe: Youth loses hefty sum over promised merchant navy job, 1 held

Navi Mumbai: 6 booked for attempt to murder in Koparkhairane | Representative Image

Dahisar police have arrested a man who duped an educated, unemployed youth by promising him a job in the merchant navy. The police suspect there is a bigger racket at play and are investigating the case further. The accused, Ravi Kumar Sharma, 30, was arrested from New Delhi.

Victim contacted by purported HR recruiter

The complainant, a resident of Dahisar, downloaded the Naukri application and created his profile on it. He was contacted by a purported human resources recruiter Jatin Sharma claiming access to an opportunity in a merchant navy firm, CMA-CGM.

He asked Ravi Kumar for his documents and sent him a joining letter from the firm’s fake email ID. For this, the accused took Rs4.47 lakh from Kumar under the pretext of document cross-check fee, besides immigration and security charges through HDFC Bank.

Accused held from Delhi

Dahisar police station inspector and crime branch officer Sanjay Bangar and Ankush Dandge, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12) Smita Patil and senior police inspector Praveen Patil, accessed the accused’s address from his account details and arrested him from Begumpur in New Delhi.

Read Also Goa: Union minister unveils scheme for Agniveers to join Merchant Navy