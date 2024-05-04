 Mumbai News: Friend Among 2 Booked For Cheating Diamond Merchant Of ₹1 Crore
The duo bought valuables worth over Rs 98 lakh; gave Rs 6 lakh, with promise to settle remaining amount later.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 01:45 AM IST
Representative Image | File

The DB Marg police have registered a case against two people, including a friend of a diamond merchant, for cheating the latter of over Rs 92 lakh and further causing a loss of more than Rs 8 lakh, totalling up to Rs 1.01 crore.

In his complaint, Anand Limbachiya, 40, said that before setting up his own diamond business in Malad in 2020, he was working at Padmavati Diamond near the Opera House at Grant Road. He met the accused Ankur Jain, 37, between 2014-15. He would often come to buy diamonds at his old workplace, said Limbachiya, adding that they became friends over the years.

After the complainant started his own business, Jain along with his friend Bharatendu Singh, 48, met Limbachiya in January 2024 this year. He proposed to buy jeweller, but the aggrieved refused as the duo didn’t have money. In February, Jain visited again and purchased 1,109 grams of gold and diamond worth more than Rs 98 lakh this time. However, he gave Rs 6 lakhs in cash, while promising to pay the remaining amount some other time. Later, the accused handed over 1,300 grams of sealed gold bars to the complainant, cautioning not to open them.

Despite several reminders when Jain didn’t pay the money, Limbachiya decided to recover money through gold bars, which turned out to be fake. In the FIR, he has claimed to have faced a loss of Rs 1.01 crores due to the fraud. A cheating case has been filed against the duo.

