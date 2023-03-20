 Mumbai Cyber Safe: Retired journo from Mira-Bhayandar duped of ₹7.44 lakh on pretext of clearing PF dues
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyber Safe: Retired journo from Mira-Bhayandar duped of ₹7.44 lakh on pretext of clearing PF dues

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Retired journo from Mira-Bhayandar duped of ₹7.44 lakh on pretext of clearing PF dues

The senior citizen received a phone call from an unknown woman who claimed to be calling from the New Delhi-based provident office and offered help to withdraw his PF money amounting to ₹3,25,850

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: A 71-year-old retired journalist lost his savings amounting to more than ₹7.44 lakh to cyber crooks on the pretext of helping him get his long pending provident fund (PF) dues.

The senior citizen received a phone call from an unknown woman who claimed to be calling from the New Delhi-based provident office and offered help to withdraw his PF money amounting to ₹3,25,850.

The woman asked the complainant to transfer ₹5,120 and ₹14,319 towards processing fees for disbursing the dues and he followed the same. Later, the woman directed him to call her superiors he made the victim pay a total of ₹7,44,147 in different bank accounts specified by the callers.

However, when the demand for money kept continuing, he approached the Naya Nagar police station and got a criminal case registered in the matter. Further investigations were underway.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Safe: Woman loses ₹4.5 lakh to Facebook 'friend' in gift fraud
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra govt can take over private schools to protect interests of students: Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra govt can take over private schools to protect interests of students: Deepak Kesarkar

Pune: Leopard issue reaches assembly through MLA Siddharth Shirole

Pune: Leopard issue reaches assembly through MLA Siddharth Shirole

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Retired journo from Mira-Bhayandar duped of ₹7.44 lakh on pretext of clearing...

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Retired journo from Mira-Bhayandar duped of ₹7.44 lakh on pretext of clearing...

Reservation for transgenders: 'If there is a hanging sword, then things move faster', Bombay HC...

Reservation for transgenders: 'If there is a hanging sword, then things move faster', Bombay HC...

Mumbai sees 79 Covid cases in 4 days

Mumbai sees 79 Covid cases in 4 days