Mumbai Cyber Safe: Retired journo from Mira-Bhayandar duped of ₹7.44 lakh on pretext of clearing PF dues

Mira-Bhayandar: A 71-year-old retired journalist lost his savings amounting to more than ₹7.44 lakh to cyber crooks on the pretext of helping him get his long pending provident fund (PF) dues.

The senior citizen received a phone call from an unknown woman who claimed to be calling from the New Delhi-based provident office and offered help to withdraw his PF money amounting to ₹3,25,850.

The woman asked the complainant to transfer ₹5,120 and ₹14,319 towards processing fees for disbursing the dues and he followed the same. Later, the woman directed him to call her superiors he made the victim pay a total of ₹7,44,147 in different bank accounts specified by the callers.

However, when the demand for money kept continuing, he approached the Naya Nagar police station and got a criminal case registered in the matter. Further investigations were underway.