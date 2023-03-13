Mumbai Cyber Safe: Online crook goes on shopping spree with unused credit card

Representative Image

A 46-year-old woman from Mira-Bhayandar on Sunday registered a complaint with the Navghar police after cyber-criminals went on a shopping spree by using her new credit card, which was yet to be activated by her.

In her statement to the police, the complainant stated that she opened a savings account in one of India’s leading banks in June 2022. A few weeks later, she received a credit card. Despite the card remaining unused, the complainant was shocked to receive a bill showing an overdue of ₹70.681.

The statement of accounts revealed four transactions for purchases worth ₹19744, ₹19751, ₹19751 and ₹11,435 by a person from West Bengal.

The complainant neither shared her credit card number nor any One Time Password with anyone. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Cyber Crime Advisory

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.

“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.