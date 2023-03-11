Mumbai Cyber Safe: Cyber fraudster hacks mobile phone, siphons off ₹2 lakh

Representative Image

Mumbai: A man lost ₹2.25 lakh to a cyber fraudster despite not sharing the multiple one-time passwords (OTPs) he had received from the con. The Pydhonie police suspect that the complainant's phone had been hacked into for siphoning off the money.

In his complaint, Huzefa Mankiya said that he started to receive multiple OTPs, disguised as messages from the bank, on March 2. Baffled, he couldn't make sense of the happening and subsequently he deleted the OTPs. Next day, Mankiya shared the instance with his friends and when he took out his mobile phone during the conversation, he found that the device had automatically switched off. Upon turning on the phone, the aggrieved saw a bank message informing that ₹2.25 lakh had been debited from his account.

A shocked Mankiya approached the bank and came to know that the money had been transferred to an unknown bank account. Unable to piece the puzzle, he lodged a police complaint based on which a first information report was filed. The police were technically scrutinising Mankiya's phone.