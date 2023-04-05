Mumbai Cyber Safe: Fake CBI officer threatens sextorted man with arrest; siphoned of ₹65k | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 46-year-old man approached the police against a gang of sextortionists, with one of them posing as a CBI officer and forcing him to pay by threatening jail term.

The accused befriended the man in February using Facebook

According to the police, on February 17, the complainant received a Facebook friend request from an unknown woman, which he accepted. The two then exchanged their WhatsApp numbers and began chatting.

The next day, the woman requested to make a nude video call on WhatsApp to the complainant. The two had a conversation over an explicit video call which lasted for about five minutes.

After about 10 minutes, the woman sent the complainant a recorded video of the nude call on WhatsApp and threatened him that she would make the video viral if he didn’t send her money. The man blocked her immediately.

On April 2, man received call from a 'CBI officer' threatening arrest

On April 2, the complainant received another phone call from a person claiming to be a CBI officer, who told him that he and the woman involved in the obscene video call would be apprehended.

On the pretext of helping the complainant delete the purported video from social media platforms, the fraudster forced him to pay Rs 65,000 in four different transactions to various bank accounts.

After facing repeated harassment from fraudsters, the man approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on April 2.

Mumbai Cyber Safe

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.

“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime , Balsingh Rajput

10 tips to stay safe from online banking fraud |