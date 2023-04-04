Mumbai Cyber Safe: 73-yr-old duped of ₹1.38 lakh buying wine online

Representative Image

A 73-year-old resident of south Mumbai was cheated of ₹1.38 lakh while buying wine online.

The elderly man searched for his favourite crème de cassis online and came across a photograph with a store name and mobile number on it. On speaking to a purported customer executive, he was told that a bottle costs ₹1,650. To pay, he was asked for his credit card details. First, he received a message of a deduction of the original amount but later received another message that ₹91,449 had been deducted. A few other withdrawals happened soon after. He later complained to the bank and got his card blocked and lodged a complaint with the Colaba police station.