 Mumbai Cyber Safe: 73-yr-old duped of ₹1.38 lakh buying wine online
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Representative Image

A 73-year-old resident of south Mumbai was cheated of ₹1.38 lakh while buying wine online.

The elderly man searched for his favourite crème de cassis online and came across a photograph with a store name and mobile number on it. On speaking to a purported customer executive, he was told that a bottle costs ₹1,650. To pay, he was asked for his credit card details. First, he received a message of a deduction of the original amount but later received another message that ₹91,449 had been deducted. A few other withdrawals happened soon after. He later complained to the bank and got his card blocked and lodged a complaint with the Colaba police station.

Mumbai: CBI books unnamed firm, directors in ₹189 crore fraud case
