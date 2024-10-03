 Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment Scam In Just 4 Days, Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment Scam In Just 4 Days, Case Registered

A 49-year-old man was duped of Rs1.16 crore in just four days, after falling prey to share market investment fraud. According to the Manikpur police, the Vasai resident, who works at a senior position at an IT company, saw a dubious advertisement, while surfing the internet.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 07:22 AM IST
A Vasai resident lost ₹1.16 crore to a share market investment fraud after joining a deceptive WhatsApp group | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 49-year-old man was duped of Rs 1.16 crore in just four days, after falling prey to share market investment fraud. According to the Manikpur police, the Vasai resident, who works at a senior position at an IT company, saw a dubious advertisement, while surfing the internet. Unsuspecting, he clicked on the link, after which his number got added in a WhatsApp group comprising 125 members.

Some of the members claimed to have earned huge profits through the guidance of the experts, who were managing the group. The complainant too decided to trade in the share market following expert guidance, said the police. The scammers asked him to share his account details and then instructed him to download a trading app.

From August 16 till August 20, the complainant transferred Rs 1.16 crore in different accounts as directed by the fraudsters, said the police. However, when he did not get the promised returns, he demanded his money back. The cons asked him to pay more to refund the whopping amount.

Based on his complaint, a case has been filed under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Information Technology Act. The man has also provided details of the contact numbers of the scammers, trading app's link and the details of the beneficiary accounts.

