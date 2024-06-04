 Mumbai: Customs Seizes Areca Nuts Worth ₹9 Crore
During the investigation, one of the directors of the Importer Exporter Code (IEC) holder company was arrested.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Seized Areca Nuts | FPJ

In a major crackdown on smuggling of areca nuts, the officers of Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) (I) at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH), Nhava Sheva, intercepted and seized a consignment of 189.6 metric tonne (MT) valued at Rs9.63 crore in nine containers. There was an attempt to smuggle by misdeclaring the consignment as ‘Bitumen Grade 60/70’ in the import documents.

Along with the seizure, multiple searches were conducted and statements of connected persons were recorded. During the investigation, one of the directors of the Importer Exporter Code (IEC) holder company was arrested. The modus operandi unearthed involved packing of nuts in wooden pallets wrapped in black plastic to camouflage them and make them appear as bitumen drums.

