Mumbai: Customs detects over Rs 6 crore goods mis-declaration cases in a fortnight at Nhava Sheva port

In the past two weeks, the Nhava Sheva customs department has managed to unearth at least four cases of mis-declaration of goods having collective value of goods worth over Rs 6 crores. The customs department has initiated a drive to intensify their examination of goods at the port to ensure there is no duty evasion or mis-declaration of quantity and value of goods.



On January 19, officials of the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) (Import), on intelligence developed, had examined a consignment with goods declared a digital microscope, imitation jewellery and Micro Motor etc. "We found gross mis-declaration in terms of quantity and undervaluation of goods. The estimated value of goods in this case is Rs 55 lakh as against Rs 18.4 lakh declared," an official said.



He added, "A customs team on January 18, on specific input had examined two consignments with goods declared - various brands of cosmetics and whey protein. On examination the officials found undeclared goods, misdeclaration in quantity and import without proper license. The approximate market value of goods was Rs 3 crore."



The customs officials on January 11, on received of specific input, had intercepted four containers with goods declared as Synthesizer, Chair and Key Chain, however, the goods found were Chinese Toys, undervalued and mis-declared. Toys of approximate value Rs 1.6 crore were seized by the officials.



"On January 07, we had detected a case where cosmetics declared of Chinese Brands were found grossly mis-declared as the cosmetics found were of different popular brands. Goods of approximate value Rs 1.05 crore were seized and Intellectual Property Rights violation was being investigated in the said case," the official said.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:08 PM IST