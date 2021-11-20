Mumbai cruise drugs case: Nawab Malik urges Centre to suspend NCB's Sameer Wankhede after HC bail order on Aryan Khan

NCP Chief Spokesman and Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday accused the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede ‘’corrupt’’ and demanded his suspension. His demand came hours after the Bombay High Court, in its detailed order granting bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others in the drugs-on-cruise case, has said that prima facie it has not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.

Malik, who is currently in Dubai to visit expo there, in a video message and in a statement reiterated that the Aryan Khan case was a fake case (farjiwada). He alleged that it was Wankhede’s plot to kidnap Aryan Khan and recover ransom. ‘’Wankhede is corrupt and he has been trapping and arresting the citizens in a fake case. It was proved with the high court order. The Centre should now step in and suspend Wankhede immediately,’’ he noted. He added that the Aryan Khan case had nothing to do with drug mafia or drug peddling.

"I have been saying from the beginning that Aryan Khan was abducted for ransom. Now it is clear from this order," said Malik who has been levelling charges against Wankhede after the Cordia drug bust case.

‘’Now Sameer Dawood Wankhede will approach the Supreme Court. In the Riya Chakraborty case too, the NCB after the NDPS order granted bail had moved to the High Court,’’ said Malik adding that the spending of public money should be stopped.

Malik claimed that Wankhede is targeting trapping people by making false cases and he is engaged in the collection of ransom. ‘’Now it is time for the central government to take action and immediately suspend this corrupt official,’’ he added.

