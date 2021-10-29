Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan to be released tomorrow morning, say Arthur Road Jail officials

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will not be released from the jail today. He will be released tomorrow morning, informed the Arthur Road Jail officials.

"Aryan Khan will spend one more night in Mumbai prison as release papers did not reach us in time. No special treatment for anyone", Jail official was quoted saying by PTI.

Celebrations are in order at Mannat as Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. While the bail was granted on Thursday evening, The HC on Friday dictated the conditions of his bail. The star kid and other accused have to pay a surety of Rs 1 lakh and more.

Aryan Khan will be able to walk out of the Arthur Road jail, where he is currently lodged under judicial custody as the court gave its operative order on the conditions imposed while granting bail.

Earlier Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving his Mumbai residence, Mannat, to bring back his 23-year-old son from the central jail.



Meanwhile, advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case, has earlier said that he will be out of jail by Friday evening.

On Thursday evening, a host of Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansal Mehta, R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh and others expressed their happiness on social media after Aryan got bail.

Aryan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case.

