Mumbai cruise drugs case: Accused seeks relaxation in NCB office attendance

An accused in the Cordelia drugs case, Aachit Kumar, has made a plea before a special court seeking relaxation in bail conditions that require him to attend the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office weekly.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had permitted relaxation in bail conditions for Aryan Khan and said it was not necessary for him to attend the agency’s office every week.

Kumar has relied on the order while seeking relief. The 22-year-old had secured bail on October 30 in the case. He had been arrested based on statements of his co-accused and the agency claims it had found 2.6 g of ganja from his Powai residence.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 08:42 AM IST