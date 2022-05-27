Mumbai Cruise drug haul case: 'Cannot comment as not associated with NCB now', says Sameer Wankhede

Photo: ANI

On a day the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not proceeded complaint against six persons, including Aryan Khan, due to lack of sufficient evidence, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede, who had earlier been part of the Cordelia cruise drug case probe, declined to comment on the matter.

When asked about the reports that Government has asked Competent Authority to take appropriate action against him for his shoddy investigation into the Aryan Khan case, Wankhede said, "I have no knowledge about the said information, and I cannot comment anything on the (Cordelia) case as I am not associated with the NCB anymore."

Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008 batch, was sent to the NCB Mumbai zone in August 2020 "on loan" from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in the wake of the drugs probe being conducted by the agency into the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He had been serving as the head of the zonal director of the NCB Mumbai unit since August 31, 2020, and was given some extensions. Wankhede's extended tenure with the NCB ended on December 31, 2021, and as there had been no order for his extension, he has been sent back to his parent organisation DRI, which functions as an investigation agency under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Wankhede has earlier served in Airport Customs, Service Tax and National Investigation Agency before being posted at the DRI.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, Aryan Khan's advocate, after the arrest, had argued in the court that his client was invited to the event being held on the cruise by the organisers and that no incriminating material had been recovered from him (Aryan Khan) and that there was no possession or evidence of consumption.

On November 05, 2021, NCB top brass in Delhi transferred six high-profile cases from the Mumbai Zonal Unit, including the cruise raid case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to the NCB's SIT.

A statement issued then by IPS officer and Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Singh, who is heading the SIT, had stated that SIT had taken over a total of six cases from NCB Mumbai that have national and international ramifications in order to conduct deeper investigations to find out forward and backward linkages.

A 22-member team headed by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on October 2, 2021, conducted a clandestine raid in the mid-sea on information that drugs were being used in a cruise party. The agency had arrested 20 persons, including two Nigerian nationals in the said case.

Following the raid, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Mallik had levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede and certain witnesses involved with the case.