Mumbai cruise drug case: ACP to probe preliminary inquiry in NCB witness Prabhakar Sail's allegations

The Mumbai Police have launched a preliminary inquiry into the allegations levelled by Prabhakar Sail, an individual witness in the alleged cruise drug case in which Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested.

For the second consecutive day, the police continued to record his statement. The police have however clarified that this is fact-checking inquiry into Sail's allegation, and appropriate action will be taken if any cognizable offence surfaced during the inquiry.

The inquiry has been handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Azad Maidan division as the office of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office at Ballard Pier is located under the jurisdiction of MRA Marg police station.

Sail levelled extortion charges against the NCB officials including the agency's zonal director Sameer Wankhede for letting off Aryan in the alleged cruise drug case. Sail also claimed threat to his life after which he has been provided security.

On Monday, Sail met senior officials at Mumbai Commissioner office at Crawford Market. As a part of preliminary inquiry the police recorded Sail's detailed statament late on Tuesday night and continued it on Wednesday. The police have also taken Sail to various locations which were mentioned in his allegations, said police.

The police are likely to investigate electronic evidence including call data records of the persons mentioned in the Sail's application and scan the CCTV footages of the locations to corroborate fact.

In Sail's Sunday's affidavit which was signed by a lawyer, he alleged that he overheard K P Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza talking about pay-off to let Aryan Khan go. Of the alleged ₹ 25 crore pay-off, ₹ 8 crore would be paid to Wankhede, alleged Sail in the affidavit.

As per the sources the police have also taken Sail to the place were he saw Gosavi meeting Shah Rukh Khan's manager.

The ACP has been asked to probe atleast six other allegations and counter allegations after the controversy set in. At least three seperate complaints by individuals were received by MRA Marg police station and several others were received at Malad, Oshiwara and Kurla police stations. As per the sources, the police have clubbed all the allegations and asked the ACP to probe it.

In the letters to police, the complainants have asked the police to register offences against Wankhede as well as NCP minister Nawab Malik who is accusing Wankhede of numerous wrongdoings.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:41 PM IST