Mumbai Crime: Woman Escapes Death After Getting Stabbed By Husband In Khar

Hyderabad shocker! 4 members of a family die by suicide in Kushaiguda | FPJ

A woman was stabbed by her husband in the Khar area of Mumbai due to marital issues. The Khar police promptly reached the spot and rushed the victim to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West for treatment. As of now, the woman is stable.

The incident occurred on Khar 14th Road, and the exact reason for the attack has not been disclosed yet. The Khar police are currently conducting an investigation.

More details to follow...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)