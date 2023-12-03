Mumbai Crime: Woman Alleges Dowry Demands & Assault By Husband; Files FIR In Ghatkopar

Representational photo

A 30-year-old woman from Ghatkopar has registered a complaint against her husband for allegedly demanding dowry and assaulting her when she refused to comply.

The couple got married in 2012, and till 2014, they were happy, said the victim, who lives in the Chirag Nagar area of Ghatkopar West. Then she discovered a memory card which was lying on the floor and when she checked the contents inside, she found some obscene pictures of her husband with an unknown woman.

How the events unfolded

They had a huge fight regarding it. Later she informed her family members about it who suggested she “let it go” to maintain the marriage. The victim’s father also spoke to her husband, and the latter apologised and said he would not repeat such behaviour.

In her statement to the police, the victim said that they moved out of their in-law’s house to live separately, but he (her husband) continued to have contact with the unknown woman. Upon asking him about it, he started accusing her of bad character. These fights ended up on the “dowry topic” which she had refused to give even before they got married. She said, “He kept harassing me about dowry, and also kept texting my father demanding an apartment as dowry. When I asked him to stop, he slapped me, and abused me.”

Victim alleges assault from husband

The victim added that owing to constant harassment, she took her two children, six and eight years of age, and moved to her father’s house, where she continued to stay.

On November 20, when one of her relatives passed away, her husband and his relatives had come to her father’s house. During the visit, he first tried to convince her to come back home, and when she refused, he started threatening to divorce her. When she said she was okay with it, he said he would harm her in some way. On the same day, he assaulted her in front of all the relatives, she said.

On Saturday, her complaint was turned into an FIR by the Ghatkopar police and they booked her 39-year-old husband. Police have added sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498A (cruelty by husband), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.