Mumbai News: Man Held For Allegedly Blackmailing Woman For Dowry With Obscene Pictures

e-Paper
The victim woman and the accused first met a couple of months ago after the former's father fixed their meet-up for marriage

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Representative Image

A man has been arrested by the Chembur police for allegedly demanding dowry and blackmailing a woman. The accused circulated obscene photos and videos of the victim to her friends and family members.

The victim woman and the accused first met a couple of months ago after the former's father fixed their meet-up for marriage. The accused man showed up with his family at the woman's residence, located in Ramkrishna Chemburkar Marg in Chembur East. He told the victim's family that he is ready for the marriage proposal, but demanded dowry of ₹20 lakhs. Victim's father expressed his inability to provide such a huge amount, and the marriage proposal was cancelled, said the police.

However, days later, he approached the victim and asked her to meet up. Promising her to marry, he even promised not demanding dowry. "He lied to her and shot some photos and videos of her which he later used to blackmail her," said the police.

Accused sent victim's photos, videos to her father

The victim refused to accommodate the threats and blocked his number from all social media platforms and WhatsApp. The accused then approached the victim's father and even sent the photos and videos to him, threatening to make it go viral on social media. When the father told him he would approach the police, the accused circulated all the pictures and videos to the victim's friends, family and on some website.

Despite attempts to register complaints, the father said that the police didn't pay any attention. He later approached Vinayak Deshmukh, additional police commissioner, who ordered the cops at Chembur police station to register an offence, following which the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

