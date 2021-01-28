Mumbai crime watch: Two held for stealing Rs 71 lakh from Nagpada senior citizen

The JJ Marg Police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing cash worth Rs 71 lakh from a senior citizen’s house in Nagpada and recovered Rs 57 lakh from them. The two are identified as Tabrez Ansari, 38, and a woman named Samar Jahan, 30. According to the police, Ansari is a friend of the victim's daughter. He made a duplicate key of her house after learning about the cash and stole the money with the help of Jahan, said the police.

The incident came to light on January 3 when Mumtaz Shaikh, 50, returned from her native place and found cash of Rs 71 lakh stolen from her house. On her complaint, the JJ Marg Police registered an offence and began investigation.

While scanning the CCTV footage of the area, police found an unidentified woman escaping with a bag early morning on January 3. Police then traced the woman and arrested her from Dongri. While being questioned, she confessed to stealing the cash and handing it over to Ansari who promised Rs 20,000 for the job, said Jahan in her statement.

"Ansari escaped to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, he returned to Mumbai to collect the cash he kept with his friend in Dharavi from where he was arrested," senior inspector Subhash Borade of the JJ Marg police station.

During questioning, it was revealed that Ansari is a friend of the victim's daughter, who told him that they have received a cash of around Rs 71 lakh after selling their ancestral property. After learning about the cash, Ansari hatched the plot, police said.

In December, when Ansari and his friend went for lunch, he took the impression of their key on a soap when his friend had gone to the fresh room. He later made a duplicate copy from the print, said the police.

Recently, he came to know that Shaikh was going to their native place. He then promised Jahan Rs 20,000 and told her to take a bag of cash from the house.