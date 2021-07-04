Mumbai crime watch: Lured by fuel discounts, cop loses Rs 45,000 to cyber sharks

Mumbai: With rising prices of petrol and diesel, the cyber fraudsters are taking this as an opportunity to dupe unsuspecting citizens. A Mumbai police constable recently lost Rs 45,000 when he was offered a discount on petrol and diesel by the bank on online shopping. A police complaint has been lodged in the matter. The victim works as a guard with PWD minister Ashok Chavan.

According to the Malabar Hill police, the complainant in the case is Satish Sathe (32), and is currently attached to the Local Arms Division of Mumbai Police. As per Sathe's complaint, on June 28, when he was on duty, he received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be calling from the bank in which Sathe has an account.

"The caller informed the victim that the bank is offering discounts on petrol, diesel and online shopping and asked the victim to download a certain application on his mobile phone. The victim then downloaded the application and after following the instructions given by the caller, Sathe ended up losing Rs 45000 from his credit card in four different transactions," said a police officer.

He added, Sathe then immediately alerted the bank about the said fraud and lodged a police complaint same day under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) and 84b (Punishment for abetment of offences) of the Information Technology Act.