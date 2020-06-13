Mumbai Crime Watch: Fake cops rob elderly woman in Bhayandar

The notorious Bol Bachan (a term used to refer to glib talkers) gang is back their tricks. Two bike-borne men posed as cops to rob an elderly woman of her ornaments in Bhayandar on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported from the Fakhri colony area of Bhayandar (west) when the 75-year-old woman who was on the way to her daughter’s house was relieved of her gold bangles worth more than Rs. 1.20 lakh by two miscreants at 7 am.

In her complaint, the senior citizen stated that two men posing as police personnel accosted her and said that it was not safe for her to move around wearing such expensive ornaments. Under the pretext of helping her, the tricksters asked her to remove the gold bangles she was wearing. The senior citizen complied and the encounter ended with her being cheated of the ornaments.

A case under Sections 170 and 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Bhayandar police station against the unidentified imposters.

Further investigations are underway.

Several similar crimes had been reported in the region before the lockdown. It must be noted that the victims, mostly senior citizens, obeyed the commands almost hypnotically, and only realized they had been duped when the imposters had fled from the spot.