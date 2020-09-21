Mumbai Crime Watch: Data theft in insurance company leads to cheating of ₹1.1L; fraudster booked

A prominent insurance company was duped to the tune of ₹1.09 lakh after an unidentified accused hacked into their system and stole their data, only to dupe customers into renewing their policies and cheating them of their money. BKC Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are tracing the IP address to nab the accused.

According to police, in the last few days, the customers and policy holders had been receiving calls from people posing as employees of the insurance company, offering them loans on low interest rates and asking for policy renewals, installment payments. When one of the policy holders brought this matter under the company's notice, an internal enquiry was set up, which revealed that unidentified person/s has committed data theft of the policy holders.

This data theft gave access of privy details of the policy account like the policy number, date of renewal and installments to be made along with other details like commencement of policy and when it ends, which authenticates the caller's identity as a legitimate employee. Using this modus operandi, till now, it has been revealed that the accused have duped a number of customers to the tune of ₹1,09,750.

Acting on this information, an employee of the insurance company approached Bandra Kurla Police, where one of their offices are located, complaining of the data theft and cheating. Subsequently, a case was registered against the unknown fraudster under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating, forgery, impersonation, identity theft among others. While no arrests have been made, police are investigating the matter and are tracing the IP address to nab the accused.