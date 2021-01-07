Mumbai crime watch: 8-year-old girl rescued from clutches of kidnapper near Haji Bandar Road

An 8-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Juhu Chowpatty, was rescued from Sewri area on Wednesday night. The police arrested the accused Irfan Ali Khan 22 hours after rescuing the minor. They have also seized a knife from him.

According to the police, a police patrolling team found a person suspiciously riding on a scooter along with a minor girl at Haji Bandar Road at night. When the police asked him to stop, he tried to escape. The police then intercepted the accused by pulling their vehicle against his scooter. The accused managed to flee; however, the police rescued the girl.

It was later revealed that the accused had abducted the girl from Juhu Chowpatty and a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against an unknown person there. She was handed over to Juhu police station.

Hours after the girl was rescued, a police team nabbed Khan from Kaula Bandar in Sewri. He was later handed over to Juhu police station for further investigation. The Additional Commissioner of Police (south region) also congratulated the police team for their good work and alertness.