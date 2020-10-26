Mumbai crime watch: ₹58.44 lakh worth of gold dust seized from 2 Dubai passengers

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai customs intercepted two passengers arriving from Dubai while concealing gold dust totally valued at ₹58.44 lakh.

The AIU seized a quantity weighing 1,439 grams. This is the latest in a string of smuggling cases detected at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The gold dust is difficult to trace in handheld detectors and scanners. Hence, smugglers are trying to sneak in the precious metal in its dust form. The recovered gold dust was seized under the reasonable belief that the same was attempted to be smuggled in India and, hence, liable for confiscation under the provisions of the Customs Act.

Sources revealed that cases are being detected as smugglers are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, this month, the customs intercepted three passengers carrying 2,175 grams of gold dust valued at ₹90.57 lakh. AIU has increased vigil at the city airport, as smugglers are trying to sneak in the precious yellow metal while taking advantage of the pandemic. In most of the cases, the gold dust is concealed inside the body and it is the skill of the officers to detect.”