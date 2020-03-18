Mumbai Crime: Two robbers who worked as watchmen before targeting victims arrested from UP

Mumbai: Vile Parle Police arrested two history-sheeters who worked as security guards at residential complexes for allegedly robbing a retired bank manager in February.

Police have recovered cash, gold and diamonds worth Rs 18.17 lakh from the accused duo, who were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery, house trespassing and common intention.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 15, between 10.45am and 11.15am, when the accused duo, Vikas alias Raja Anil Singh and Angad Jhinku Kashyap, both 27, who were security guards, broke into the house of a retired banker and fled with 60 tolas of gold and valuables, including cash.

When the banker realised she had been robbed, she immediately approached Vile Parle Police and lodged a complaint. Since the crime had occurred in an area like Vile Parle, where 40 per cent of senior citizens stay alone, police immediately formed a team led by Police Inspector Rajendra Kane.

Primary investigation revealed that a day before the robbery, two new security guards had joined the service, but were nowhere to be found after the incident.

Based on this suspicion, police managed to track them to their native village Mau, UP, and with the help of local police, nabbed the duo.

A police officer said, a probe revealed that the duo had robbed houses in complexes where they joined as security guards. In this case, the robbery was committed a day after they joined duty.

Police have recovered 47 tolas of gold, nine diamonds and cash with a collective worth of Rs 18.17 lakh. Further investigation is underway, said police.