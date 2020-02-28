Mumbai Crime: Teacher held for molesting 14 girl at a municipal school in Mahape

Mumbai: A 31-year-old teacher, who conducted computer classes for students from Class 6 to 8 at a municipal school in Mahape, has been arrested by the Turbhe police for allegedly inappropriately touching as many as 14 girls studying at the school.

The accused, Lochan Parulekar, was arrested on Tuesday after being booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to police sources, the incident came to light on Tuesday, when one of the students, a teenager, raised an alarm about Parulekar inappropriately touching her on the pretext of imparting her computer skills during a class.