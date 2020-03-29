Mumbai Crime: State cyber cell books 36 for spreading fake news

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Police's cyber cell has registered 36 first information reports (FIR) across the state against those spreading fake news about coronavirus on social media.

The FIRs were registered after several complaints were received from citizens, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, Balsingh Rajput said.

Police said, of these 36 cases, 20 were registered for spreading fake news on WhatsApp, three for posting wrong information on Facebook, two for fake posts on Twitter and one against a Tik Tok user.