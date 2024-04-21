Mumbai Crime: SoBo College Treasurer Booked For Alleged Assaulting Women Professor During Committee Meeting

The treasurer of a well-known South Mumbai college has been booked for allegedly trying to assault a woman professor intending to outrage her modesty. In her police complaint, the 57-year-old said that the incident occurred on Friday when a meeting of the college committee was underway. The official gathering was held to discuss the infighting between the institution and the Trust over a property issue.

During this meeting, the professor was supposed to get printouts of some documents to show them to the committee. Hence, she asked an office staff member to do so. When she was about to leave the hall to handover the documents for printouts, the treasurer grabbed her hand in front of everyone and stopped her from leaving.

When the professor asked to let go of her hand, the accused pushed her forcefully, read the complaint. A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). A police officer said that statements of all those present in the meeting will be recorded soon.