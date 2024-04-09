Mumbai Crime: Police Arrests Three People For Abducting 23- Year-Old Agency Owner, Mastermind On Run...

Representational Image | PTI

The Kasturba police have arrested three people for allegedly abducting a 23-year-old recruitment agency owner on April 7 in Goregaon West. While the main accused, Saurabh, managed to give a slip to the cops, the trio was identified as Tushar Chakorkar, 34, Silkhush Teli, 20, and Pawan Kir, 24. They hail from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the abductee, Sonu Singh, is a Goregaon West resident, who operates a company 'VRService HR’ specialising in placements. In February, Chakorkar and Saurabh visited Singh's office, claiming to be involved in a share market business. They told him that they were unable to open current accounts as they don't have a Mumbai address. The duo requested Singh to facilitate the process using his company's documents, promising him financial returns. The latter agreed.

After some months, the accused again approached Singh, requesting him to open more current accounts. This time, he grew suspicious and declined their request. On April 6, Chakorkar called Singh to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali on the pretext of a meeting to discuss job opportunities. Accompanied by his friend Vikas, Singh arrived at 10pm. However, Saurabh and Chakorkar started quarreling with him regarding the issue of account openings.

They resorted to verbal abuse and death threats. Two other accused were present during this altercation. The quartet bundled Singh in a car (MH 03 CD 7786). A terrified Vikas was unable to intervene. Despite objections from bystanders, the accused asserted that it was a private financial matter, preventing their interference. They took Singh towards Dahisar.

After getting an alert from the locals, the Kasturba police mobilised personnel towards a checkpoint, who heard Singh's cries and spotted the car. The cops caught the trio, but Saurabh managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. Based on Singh's complaint, a case has been filed against the four. Preliminary investigations revealed that Saurabh was the gang's mastermind.