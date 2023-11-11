Mumbai Crime: Phone Snatcher Convicted For Stabbing Man To Death | Photo for representation

Mumbai: The sessions court awarded life imprisonment to a man for stabbing a 20-year-old to death while trying to steal his phone. As per the case registered with the Ghatkopar police, the deceased, Neeraj Singh, and his acquaintance Vikas Esane were moving out of a mobile phone shop when Kamran Siddiqui snatched Esane's phone and started running.

The duo caught Siddiqui who brutally stabbed them. While Singh succumbed to his injuries, Esane survived the attack.

Man succumbs to injury one day after incident

In his deposition, he said that they had visited the shop for phone recharge and the convict committed the snatching when they came out. Esane said that they ran after Siddiqui and Singh caught him. “The accused assaulted him with a knife on his stomach. I can identify that knife. I rushed to save Singh. The accused assaulted me with a knife and injured the left side of my chest, and then fled. We were taken to Rajawadi Hospital and Singh was shifted to KEM Hospital as his condition was serious. On the next date, he succumbed to the injuries,” Esane said in his statement.

The accused was caught from the spot and has been in prison since his arrest. Esane identified him and said he knew him prior to the incident as they resided in the same locality.

Yaqoob Mulla, the cop who investigated the case and is now retired from Mumbai police, said that Siddiqui was a drug addict and would often get into stealing stuff. The court pronounced him guilty on the basis of the testimony of Esane and other witnesses.

