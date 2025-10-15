 Mumbai Crime News: Daylight Armed Robbery At Ghatkopar Jewelry Store; Shots Fired, 2 Suspects Arrested
Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: Daylight Armed Robbery At Ghatkopar Jewelry Store; Shots Fired, 2 Suspects Arrested | Representative Image

Just days after a high-profile armed robbery in Sewri, another brazen daylight heist shook Mumbai this time in Amrut Nagar, Ghatkopar (West). On Wednesday morning, armed robbers stormed a local jewelry store, injured the shop owner, and fled after firing shots in the air, causing panic among residents.

Incident Details

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Rakesh Ola, the robbery occurred at Darshan Jewellers on Goli Bar Road around 10:30 a.m. on October 15. Shop owner Darshan Metkari, who had just opened the store, was cleaning the premises when two unidentified men entered. The robbers snatched gold ornaments, and when Metkari tried to resist, he was attacked with a knife.

The assailants fled on a two-wheeler with a third accomplice, while another accomplice reportedly fired shots in the air. Police teams from Ghatkopar Police Station and the Crime Branch cordoned off the area, and Metkari was taken to a hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Police Action and Investigation

A case has been registered under BNS sections 309(6), 311, 3(5) and Arms Act sections 3/25 and 4/25. The stolen gold is estimated to weigh around 30 grams. Police have detained two suspects and are searching for the remaining accused. Technical surveillance is aiding the ongoing investigation.

Context: Recent Sewri Robbery

This incident follows the October 13 armed robbery near Sewri Sessions Court, where two men on a motorcycle stole gold worth Rs 2.29 crore from a delivery agent. A case was registered at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg Police Station, with the Crime Branch conducting a parallel investigation.

Rising Safety Concerns

With two back-to-back armed robberies in broad daylight, public safety concerns have intensified, prompting heightened police vigilance across Mumbai.

