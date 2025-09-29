 Mumbai Crime News: 55-Year-Old Man Shot In Malad East Over Property Dispute, Accused On The Run
Mumbai Crime News: 55-Year-Old Man Shot In Malad East Over Property Dispute, Accused On The Run

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:46 AM IST
Mumbai Crime News: 55-Year-Old Man Shot In Malad East Over Property Dispute, Accused On The Run | Free Pik

A firing incident occurred on Sunday at 4 am in Sanjay Nagar, Malad East, leaving a 55-year-old man injured. The victim, Abtullah Baig, was shot by an acquaintance and admitted to JJ Hospital, where doctors successfully removed a bullet lodged in his cheek. His condition is stable, and the bullet did not penetrate his neck.

Accused Identified, Motive Linked to Property Dispute

The accused, identified as Rais Shaikh, alias Guddu, 35, fled the scene. Both men are involved in the real estate profession. Police investigations indicate the shooting stemmed from a property dispute. The victim suspects a woman named Shehnaz had allegedly given a “supari” (contract) to Guddu.

Details of the Incident

Baig, a resident of Kurar Village, was drinking and talking with Guddu and another friend around 7:30 pm on Saturday when a quarrel broke out over the property issue. Guddu allegedly took out a country-made revolver and fired at Baig, causing him to fall. Baig was initially taken to DNA Hospital before being shifted to JJ Hospital.

Investigation Underway

Residents informed Kurar police after hearing the gunshots. Police recovered an empty cartridge and secured CCTV footage. A case of attempted murder has been registered, and officers are investigating the source of the weapon, potential associates of the accused, and the full motive behind the shooting.

